Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Bank of America reported a 23% rise in equity trading revenue to $2.02 billion, expressing optimism about the investment banking pipeline and strong consumer resilience.
- Nvidia faces restrictions from China on its H200 AI chips, while the U.S. eases export restrictions but requires security measures for Chinese imports.
- Citigroup shares rose by 0.8% in premarket despite a 13% drop in Q4 profit due to a $1.2 billion loss from its Russian unit sale.
- Wells Fargo missed Q4 earnings estimates due to weaker net interest income and higher severance costs, with warnings about a proposed credit card rate cap.
- Coca-Cola announced new executive appointments to accelerate digital transformation and cancelled the €2 billion sale of Costa Coffee.
- Tesla will switch its Full Self-Driving system to a subscription model starting February 14, 2026, and is entering mediation to resolve a racism lawsuit.
- Amazon is appealing an Italian antitrust fine and seeking supplier discounts to mitigate tariff impacts.
- JPMorgan and other U.S. financial stocks declined following disappointing earnings and concerns over a proposed credit card rate cap.
- Netflix is considering restructuring its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery with an all-cash offer amidst skepticism.
Europe:
- Bonesupport is projected to experience revenue growth exceeding 35% in 2026, with positive analyst recommendations.
- Rockwool faces challenges as its Russian factories are taken over by the state, leading to lowered target prices by several banks.
- BP plc is dealing with a projected $4-5 billion impairment charge in its gas and low-carbon energy units amidst strategic shifts.
- RWE sold a 50% stake in Norfolk Vanguard wind parks to KKR and won 6.9 GW in the UK offshore wind auction, boosting its shares.
- Dustin Group CEO Samuel Skott purchased 350,000 shares amidst higher-than-expected Q1 revenue but a widening operating loss.
- Nobia AB divested its UK unit, raised 1.5 billion SEK through a rights issue, and focuses on core Nordic markets.
- Alfa Laval received increased price targets from several analysts due to strong growth prospects in its Energy business.
- TotalEnergies sold its onshore Nigerian SPDC stake and a 10% stake in the Renaissance joint venture to Vaaris, enhancing trading capabilities.
Rest of the world:
- Trip.com is under investigation by China's State Administration for Market Regulation over alleged monopolistic practices.
- Toyota Fudosan increased the tender offer price for Toyota Industries shares, raising the company's valuation to approximately $35.18 billion.
ICICI Prudential AMC reported a 45% year-on-year increase in Q3 profit, driven by robust domestic capital inflows.
- Engie SA was awarded its first hybrid solar and battery storage project in India, influencing French and Benelux equities.
- Globetronics Technology Bhd appointed Ta Shun Dher as the non-independent non-executive chairman.
