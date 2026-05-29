- Best Buy Co., Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 86.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 31.
- Epam Systems, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 130 to USD 110.
- Equity Residential: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 78 to USD 72.
- Federal Realty Investment Trust: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 135.
- Regency Centers Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 85.
- Rollins, Inc.: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 52.
- Sentinelone, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from strong buy.
- The Gap, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 27.
- Viper Energy, Inc.: RBC Capital initiates coverage with an outperform rating and a target price of USD 58.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 61.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 500 to USD 775.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 450.
- Dollar Tree, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 107 to USD 136.
- Dycom Industries, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 436 to USD 654.
- Elastic N.v.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 92 to USD 72.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 70.
- Icon Public Limited Company: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 230.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 400.
- Netapp, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 170.
- Okta, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 120.
- The Gap, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 33 to USD 26.
Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Caesars Entertainment, Dell, Dollar Tree, Okta…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/29/2026 at 04:07 am EDT