  • Best Buy Co., Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 86.
  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 31.
  • Epam Systems, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 130 to USD 110.
  • Equity Residential: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 78 to USD 72.
  • Federal Realty Investment Trust: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 135.
  • Regency Centers Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 85.
  • Rollins, Inc.: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 52.
  • Sentinelone, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from strong buy.
  • The Gap, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 27.
  • Viper Energy, Inc.: RBC Capital initiates coverage with an outperform rating and a target price of USD 58.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 61.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 500 to USD 775.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 450.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 107 to USD 136.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 436 to USD 654.
  • Elastic N.v.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 92 to USD 72.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 70.
  • Icon Public Limited Company: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 230.
  • Mongodb, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 400.
  • Netapp, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 170.
  • Okta, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 120.
  • The Gap, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 33 to USD 26.