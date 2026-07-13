  • Biogen Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 235.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 226 to USD 229.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 130.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight and raises the target price from USD 350 to USD 400.
  • Astera Labs, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 425.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 126 to USD 99.
  • Elevance Health, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 391 to USD 492.
  • Exelixis, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equal weight rating and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 49.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 215.
  • Globant S.a.: Bradesco BBI maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 94 to USD 45.
  • Guardant Health, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 129 to USD 196.
  • Illumina, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 137 to USD 208.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 85.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from USD 210 to USD 160.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 300.
  • Natera, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 329.
  • Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 397 to USD 485.