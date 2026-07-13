- Biogen Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 235.
- Capital One Financial Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 226 to USD 229.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 130.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight and raises the target price from USD 350 to USD 400.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 425.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 126 to USD 99.
- Elevance Health, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 391 to USD 492.
- Exelixis, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equal weight rating and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 49.
- Fortinet, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 215.
- Globant S.a.: Bradesco BBI maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 94 to USD 45.
- Guardant Health, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 129 to USD 196.
- Illumina, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 137 to USD 208.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 85.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from USD 210 to USD 160.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 300.
- Natera, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 329.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 397 to USD 485.
Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Deckers Outdoor, Fortinet, Marathon Petroleum, UnitedHealth…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.