  • Aerovironment, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 210.
  • Blackrock, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 1165 to USD 1364.
  • Datadog, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 220 to USD 315.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 170 to USD 192.
  • Pentair Plc: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 103 to USD 65.
  • Rambus Inc.: Benchmark Co., LLC upgrades to buy from coverage suspended with a target price of USD 165.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 18 to USD 19.
  • Venture Global, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 12 to USD 15.
  • Accenture Plc: DBS Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 190 to USD 133.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 62 to USD 45.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 125 to USD 175.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 195 to USD 250.
  • Csx Corporation: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 39 to USD 47.
  • Honeywell International Inc.: Zacks maintains its underperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 292 to USD 190.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Itau BBA Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 1243.78 to USD 248.756.
  • Morgan Stanley: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 205 to USD 250.
  • Owens Corning: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 146 to USD 176.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 42 to USD 55.
  • Qualys, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 145.
  • Snap Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 6 to USD 4.50.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 940 to USD 1150.
  • Westlake Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 125 to USD 85.