- Aerovironment, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 210.
- Blackrock, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 1165 to USD 1364.
- Datadog, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 220 to USD 315.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 170 to USD 192.
- Pentair Plc: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 103 to USD 65.
- Rambus Inc.: Benchmark Co., LLC upgrades to buy from coverage suspended with a target price of USD 165.
- Rocket Companies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 18 to USD 19.
- Venture Global, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 12 to USD 15.
- Accenture Plc: DBS Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 190 to USD 133.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 62 to USD 45.
- Commvault Systems, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 125 to USD 175.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 195 to USD 250.
- Csx Corporation: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 39 to USD 47.
- Honeywell International Inc.: Zacks maintains its underperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 292 to USD 190.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Itau BBA Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 1243.78 to USD 248.756.
- Morgan Stanley: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 205 to USD 250.
- Owens Corning: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 146 to USD 176.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 42 to USD 55.
- Qualys, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 145.
- Snap Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 6 to USD 4.50.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 940 to USD 1150.
- Westlake Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 125 to USD 85.
Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fortinet, Accenture, Crowdstrike, Micron…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.