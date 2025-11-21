  • Aecom: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 143.
  • Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 43 to USD 18.
  • Block, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 73.
  • Doximity, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 65.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 77 to USD 105.
  • Hologic, Inc.: BNP Paribas downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 75 to USD 79.
  • Jacobs Solutions Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 161 to USD 146.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold with a target price of USD 157.
  • Willscot Holdings Corporation: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 20 to USD 22.
  • Biogen Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 118 to USD 157.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 392.
  • Moderna, Inc.: Brookline Capital maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 178 to USD 135.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1390 to USD 139.
  • Welltower Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 167 to USD 206.