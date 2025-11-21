- Aecom: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 143.
- Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 43 to USD 18.
- Block, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 73.
- Doximity, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 65.
- Exact Sciences Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 77 to USD 105.
- Hologic, Inc.: BNP Paribas downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 75 to USD 79.
- Jacobs Solutions Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 161 to USD 146.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold with a target price of USD 157.
- Willscot Holdings Corporation: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 20 to USD 22.
- Biogen Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 118 to USD 157.
- Dycom Industries, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 392.
- Moderna, Inc.: Brookline Capital maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 178 to USD 135.
- Netflix, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1390 to USD 139.
- Welltower Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 167 to USD 206.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/21/2025 at 05:13 am EST - Modified on 11/21/2025 at 05:14 am EST