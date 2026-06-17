  • Block, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 61 to USD 86.
  • Resmed, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 286 to USD 230.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 36.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 450 to USD 560.
  • Datadog, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 218 to USD 270.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: Oxcap Analytics maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 587 to USD 817.10.
  • Intel Corporation: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 100.
  • Kla Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1865 to USD 260.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 305 to USD 420.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1000 to USD 1500.