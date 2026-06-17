Analyst recommendations: Block, Resmed, Applied Materials, Ge Vernova, Intel…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Block, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 61 to USD 86.

Resmed, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 286 to USD 230.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 36.

Applied Materials, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 450 to USD 560.

Datadog, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 218 to USD 270.

Ge Vernova Inc.: Oxcap Analytics maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 587 to USD 817.10.

Intel Corporation: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 100.

Kla Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1865 to USD 260.

Lam Research Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 305 to USD 420.

Micron Technology, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1000 to USD 1500.