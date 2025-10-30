  • American Electric Power Company, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 126.
  • Avantor, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 14 to USD 12.
  • Boeing: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 255 to USD 240.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: HC Wainwright & Co upgrades to buy from sell with a price target raised from USD 300 to USD 425.
  • Comerica Incorporated: Evercore ISI upgrades to in-line from underperform with a target price of USD 88.
  • Fiserv, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 149 to USD 79. 
  • Fmc Corporation: Fermium Research LLC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 28.
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 310 to USD 275.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 330.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 7.40 to USD 5.50.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 340.
  • Bridgebio Pharma, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 95.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 135.
  • Caterpillar Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 430 to USD 595.
  • Centene Corporation: Nephron Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 45.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 57 to USD 45.
  • Flex Ltd.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
  • Flowserve Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 82.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 65.
  • Kla Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 820 to USD 1200.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 90.
  • Te Connectivity Plc: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 204 to USD 260.
  • Wayfair Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 51 to USD 86.