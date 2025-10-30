- American Electric Power Company, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 126.
- Avantor, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 14 to USD 12.
- Boeing: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 255 to USD 240.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: HC Wainwright & Co upgrades to buy from sell with a price target raised from USD 300 to USD 425.
- Comerica Incorporated: Evercore ISI upgrades to in-line from underperform with a target price of USD 88.
- Fiserv, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 149 to USD 79.
- Fmc Corporation: Fermium Research LLC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 28.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 310 to USD 275.
- Alphabet Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 330.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 7.40 to USD 5.50.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 340.
- Bridgebio Pharma, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 95.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 135.
- Caterpillar Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 430 to USD 595.
- Centene Corporation: Nephron Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 45.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 57 to USD 45.
- Flex Ltd.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
- Flowserve Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 82.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 65.
- Kla Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 820 to USD 1200.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 90.
- Te Connectivity Plc: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 204 to USD 260.
- Wayfair Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 51 to USD 86.
Analyst recommendations: Boeing, Alphabet, Caterpillar, Chipotle, Wayfair…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/30/2025 at 06:23 am EDT