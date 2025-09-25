- Amentum Holdings, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 25 to USD 35.
- Boeing: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 256.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Scotiabank upgrades to sector outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 440 to USD 600.
- Csx Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 40.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Bernstein upgrades to outperform from market perform and reduces the target price from USD 50.50 to USD 48.50. Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform and reduces the target price from USD 55 to USD 45.
- Intel Corporation: Seaport Global upgrades to neutral from sell.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: Aletheia Capital Limited downgrades to hold from buy.
- Reinsurance Group Of America, Incorporated: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from buy and reduces the target price from USD 242.60 to USD 230.20.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 293 to USD 263.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 90.
- Reddit, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 177 to USD 240.
- Snap Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 15.
- Thor Industries, Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 51 to USD 79.
- Tko Group Holdings, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 205.
Analyst recommendations: Boeing, Intel, Qualcomm, Reddit, Snap…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/25/2025 at 05:33 am EDT