  • Aes Corporation (The): Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 15.
  • Booking Holdings Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 6000.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: D.A. Davidson upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 228.
  • Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 86 to USD 72.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to market perform from underperform and raises the target price from USD 31 to USD 41.
  • Entegris, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 105.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 108 to USD 114.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 147 to USD 526.
  • Nov Inc.: Barclays upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 15 to USD 20.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 42. 
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 233.
  • Webster Financial Corporation: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 75. RBC 
  • Amcor Plc: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 54.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 400.
  • Atlassian Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 195 to USD 135.
  • Ball Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 70.
  • Bellring Brands, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 38.
  • Doximity, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 45.
  • Fedex Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 327 to USD 401.
  • Gartner, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 301 to USD 240.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 14.70 to USD 11.30.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 550 to USD 350.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 543 to USD 675.
  • Newmont Corporation: CIBC Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 177.
  • Oracle Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 270 to USD 205.
  • Royal Gold, Inc.: CIBC Capital Markets maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 330.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 430 to USD 530.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1119 to USD 168.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 63.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Needham maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 40.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 305.
  • Western Digital Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 375.