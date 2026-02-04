- Aes Corporation (The): Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 15.
- Booking Holdings Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 6000.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: D.A. Davidson upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 228.
- Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 86 to USD 72.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to market perform from underperform and raises the target price from USD 31 to USD 41.
- Entegris, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 105.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 108 to USD 114.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 147 to USD 526.
- Nov Inc.: Barclays upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 15 to USD 20.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 42.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 233.
- Webster Financial Corporation: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 75. RBC
- Amcor Plc: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 54.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 400.
- Atlassian Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 195 to USD 135.
- Ball Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 70.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 38.
- Doximity, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 45.
- Fedex Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 327 to USD 401.
- Gartner, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 301 to USD 240.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 14.70 to USD 11.30.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 550 to USD 350.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 543 to USD 675.
- Newmont Corporation: CIBC Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 177.
- Oracle Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 270 to USD 205.
- Royal Gold, Inc.: CIBC Capital Markets maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 330.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 430 to USD 530.
- Servicenow, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1119 to USD 168.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 63.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Needham maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 40.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 305.
- Western Digital Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 375.
Analyst recommendations: Booking, PayPal, Fedex, Gartner, Lockheed Martin….
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 02/04/2026 at 06:09 am EST