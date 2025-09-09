- Alcoa: B. Riley Securities reiterates its Buy rating and raises the price target from $37 to $38.
- Alliant Energy: Ladenburg Thalmann reiterates its Buy rating but lowers the price target fro $74.50 to $70.
- Bill Holdings: BNP Paribas Exane reiterates its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $60 to $70.
- Boston Scientific: Leerink Partners reiterates its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $126 to $127.
- Brixmor Property Group: Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a $32 price target.
- Comerica: Piper Sandler reiterates its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $65 to $70.
- Constellation Brands: HSBC reiterates its Buy rating but lowers the price target from $230 to $200.
- Corebridge Financial: Autonomous Research reiterates its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $42 to $43.
- Federal Realty Investment Trust: Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a $115 price target.
- HF Sinclair: TPH&Co. reiterates its Buy rating and raises the price target from $51 to $57.
- Kimco Realty: Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a $27 price target.
- Lucid Group: Evercore ISI reiterates its In Line rating and raises the price target from $2 to $16.
- Marathon Petroleum: TPH&Co. reiterates its Hold rating and raises the price target from $162 to $175.
- Micron Technology: GF Securities reiterates its Hold rating and raises the price target from $116 to $138.
- Phillips 66: TPH&Co. reiterates its Hold rating and raises the price target from $121 to $133.
- Regency Centers: Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage with a Neutral rating and a $76 price target.
- RTX: Bernstein reiterates its Market Perform rating and raises the price target from $154 to $157.
- SanDisk: GF Securities upgrades the stock to Buy from Underperform and raises the price target from $35 to $85.
- Valero Energy: TPH&Co. reiterates its Buy rating and raises the price target from $158 to $167.
- Voya Financial: Autonomous Research reiterates its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $82 to $84.
Published on 09/09/2025 at 09:12 am EDT