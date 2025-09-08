  • AMD: HSBC maintains its Buy rating but lowers the price target from $200 to $185.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical: HC Wainwright & Co initiates with a Neutral rating and a price target of $60.
  • Boeing: Vertical Research Partners upgrades from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $242 to $270.
  • Broadcom: Argus Research Company maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $285 to $375.
  • Celsius Holdings: Truist Securities maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $65 to $70.
  • Chewy: Mizuho Securities upgrades from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $44 to $50.
  • ConocoPhillips: Raymond James maintains its Outperform rating but lowers the price target from $117 to $115.
  • Constellation Energy: Jefferies maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $293 to $347.
  • Darling Ingredients: TPH&Co. maintains its Buy rating but lowers the price target from $44 to $42.
  • Deere & Company: Melius Research maintains its Buy rating but lowers the price target from $750 to $724.
  • Extra Space Storage: Mizuho Securities maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $153 to $154.
  • Fox: Wells Fargo maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $66 to $70.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise: CITIC Securities maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $22 to $26.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances: Wolfe Research upgrades from Underperform to Peer Perform.
  • Kenvue: Evercore ISI maintains its In Line rating but lowers the price target from $25 to $23.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $62 to $64.
  • Medpace Holdings: Deutsche Bank maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $430 to $445.
  • Oracle: Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $221 to $281.
  • Public Storage: Mizuho Securities maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $309 to $310.
  • Ralph Lauren: Wells Fargo maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $320 to $345.
  • Salesforce.com: Citi maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $275 to $276.
  • SanDisk: Benchmark Co. maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $70 to $85.
  • V.F. Corporation: Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $16 to $19.