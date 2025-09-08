- AMD: HSBC maintains its Buy rating but lowers the price target from $200 to $185.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical: HC Wainwright & Co initiates with a Neutral rating and a price target of $60.
- Boeing: Vertical Research Partners upgrades from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $242 to $270.
- Broadcom: Argus Research Company maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $285 to $375.
- Celsius Holdings: Truist Securities maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $65 to $70.
- Chewy: Mizuho Securities upgrades from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $44 to $50.
- ConocoPhillips: Raymond James maintains its Outperform rating but lowers the price target from $117 to $115.
- Constellation Energy: Jefferies maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $293 to $347.
- Darling Ingredients: TPH&Co. maintains its Buy rating but lowers the price target from $44 to $42.
- Deere & Company: Melius Research maintains its Buy rating but lowers the price target from $750 to $724.
- Extra Space Storage: Mizuho Securities maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $153 to $154.
- Fox: Wells Fargo maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $66 to $70.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise: CITIC Securities maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $22 to $26.
- International Flavors & Fragrances: Wolfe Research upgrades from Underperform to Peer Perform.
- Kenvue: Evercore ISI maintains its In Line rating but lowers the price target from $25 to $23.
- Lamb Weston Holdings: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $62 to $64.
- Medpace Holdings: Deutsche Bank maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $430 to $445.
- Oracle: Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $221 to $281.
- Public Storage: Mizuho Securities maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $309 to $310.
- Ralph Lauren: Wells Fargo maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $320 to $345.
- Salesforce.com: Citi maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $275 to $276.
- SanDisk: Benchmark Co. maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $70 to $85.
- V.F. Corporation: Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $16 to $19.
Analyst recommendations: Broadcom, Oracle, AMD, Salesforce, Boeing…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/08/2025 at 09:06 am EDT