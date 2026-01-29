- Agnc Investment Corp.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 11 to USD 12.
- Brown & Brown, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to market perform from underperform and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 73.
- General Motors Company: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 69 to USD 98.
- Nrg Energy, Inc: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 157 to USD 133.
- Zillow Group, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to market weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 66 to USD 72.
- Lam Research Corporation: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 255 to USD 310.
- Paycom Software, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 135.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 160.
- Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 75.
- V.f. Corporation: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14.50 to USD 21.50.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/29/2026 at 04:29 am EST