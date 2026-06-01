- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Texas Capital downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 31.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 448.
- Federal Realty Investment Trust: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 121 to USD 130.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 500 to USD 665.
- Bruker Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 69.
- Dycom Industries, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 482 to USD 610.
- Ford Motor Company: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 19.
- General Motors Company: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 131.
- Globant S.a.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 60.
- Icon Public Limited Company: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 164.
- Intel Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 100.
- Match Group, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 66.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 530 to USD 1110.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 300.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 182.
Analyst recommendations: Caesars Entertainment, Dell Technologies, AMD, Dycom Industries…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/01/2026 at 05:19 am EDT - Modified on 06/01/2026 at 05:20 am EDT