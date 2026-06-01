  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Texas Capital downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 31.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 448.
  • Federal Realty Investment Trust: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 121 to USD 130.
  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 500 to USD 665.
  • Bruker Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 69.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 482 to USD 610.
  • Ford Motor Company: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 19.
  • General Motors Company: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 131.
  • Globant S.a.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 60.
  • Icon Public Limited Company: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 164.
  • Intel Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 100.
  • Match Group, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 66.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 530 to USD 1110.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 300.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 182.