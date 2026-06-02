- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Macquarie downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 31.
- Eagle Materials Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price of USD 225.
- Intuit Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 519 to USD 276.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 614 to USD 735.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 385 to USD 330.
- Borgwarner Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 83.
- Caterpillar Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 677 to USD 900.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 250.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 475 to USD 800.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 465.
- Elastic N.v.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49.36 to USD 69.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 54.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 70.
- Ibm: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 390.
- Lineage, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 47.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 139 to USD 247.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: CLSA maintains its accumulate recommendation and raises the target price from USD 970 to USD 1320.
- Netapp, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 127 to USD 200.
- Oracle Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 208 to USD 283.
- Zscaler, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 190.
Analyst recommendations: Caesars Entertainment, Intuit, Caterpillar, Dell…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/02/2026 at 05:30 am EDT