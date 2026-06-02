  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Macquarie downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 31.
  • Eagle Materials Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price of USD 225.
  • Intuit Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 519 to USD 276.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 614 to USD 735.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 385 to USD 330.
  • Borgwarner Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 83.
  • Caterpillar Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 677 to USD 900.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 250.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 475 to USD 800.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 465.
  • Elastic N.v.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49.36 to USD 69.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 54.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 70.
  • Ibm: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 390.
  • Lineage, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 47.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 139 to USD 247.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: CLSA maintains its accumulate recommendation and raises the target price from USD 970 to USD 1320.
  • Netapp, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 127 to USD 200.
  • Oracle Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 208 to USD 283.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 190.