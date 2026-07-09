  • Bio-Techne Corporation: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 73.
  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 31.
  • First Citizens Bancshares, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 2300.
  • Packaging Corporation Of America: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 246.
  • Simon Property Group, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 220.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Banca Akros (ESN) downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from EUR 9 to EUR 5.50.
  • Albemarle Corporation: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 264 to USD 205.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 680.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 200.
  • Datadog, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 169.96 to USD 310.
  • Epam Systems, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 131.
  • Kla Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1750 to USD 220.
  • Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 132.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 122.