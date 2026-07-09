- Bio-Techne Corporation: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 73.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 31.
- First Citizens Bancshares, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 2300.
- Packaging Corporation Of America: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 246.
- Simon Property Group, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 220.
- Stellantis N.v.: Banca Akros (ESN) downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from EUR 9 to EUR 5.50.
- Albemarle Corporation: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 264 to USD 205.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 680.
- Commvault Systems, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 200.
- Datadog, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 169.96 to USD 310.
- Epam Systems, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 131.
- Kla Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1750 to USD 220.
- Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 132.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 122.
Analyst recommendations: Caesars Entertainment, Stellantis, Applied Materials, Datadog, Robinhood Markets…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.