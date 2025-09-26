- Carmax, Inc.: Oppenheimer downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Kenvue Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 22.50 to USD 22.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- American Airlines Group Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 11.
- Applovin Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 500 to USD 740.
- Arista Networks Inc: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 131 to USD 164.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 87.
- Pure Storage, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 100.
- Synopsys, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 700 to USD 550.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/26/2025 at 05:06 am EDT