  • Carmax, Inc.: Oppenheimer downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Kenvue Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 22.50 to USD 22.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 11.
  • Applovin Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 500 to USD 740.
  • Arista Networks Inc: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 131 to USD 164.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 87.
  • Pure Storage, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 100.
  • Synopsys, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 700 to USD 550.