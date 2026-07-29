- Ast Spacemobile, Inc.: Scotiabank upgrades to sector perform from sector underperform with a price target raised from USD 41.20 to USD 50.80.
- Brown & Brown, Inc.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 70 to USD 79.
- Carmax, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a price target raised from USD 38 to USD 60.
- Costar Group, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 41 to USD 29.
- Hf Sinclair Corporation: Freedom Broker downgrades to sell from hold with a price target raised from USD 62 to USD 73.
- Kinetik Holdings Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from not rated with a target price of USD 64.
- Kla Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to add from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 1920 to USD 210.
- Nasdaq, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 99 to USD 108.
- Paylocity Holding Corporation: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 143 to USD 137.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a buy recommendation and a target price of USD 300.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 97 to USD 83.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 160 to USD 125.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 245 to USD 315.
- Centene Corporation: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 46 to USD 66.
- Charter Communications, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 200 to USD 150.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 190 to USD 140.
- Corning Incorporated: Barclays maintains its market weight recommendation with a price target reduced from 180 to USD 129.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Roth Capital Partners maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 90 to USD 110.
- Iqvia Holdings Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 210 to USD 275.
- Match Group, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 66 to USD 46.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 46 to USD 56.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 505 to USD 1080.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 252 to USD 305.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 400 to USD 550.
Analyst recommendations: Carmax, Kla Corporation, Nasdaq, Fortinet, PayPal…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.