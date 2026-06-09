  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 283 to USD 250.
  • Equity Residential: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 70.
  • Lennar Corporation: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to underperform from market perform and reduces the target price from USD 97 to USD 86.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 158 to USD 161.
  • Carvana Co.: D.A. Davidson maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 335 to USD 67.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 500 to USD 750.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 173 to USD 120.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 900.
  • Okta, Inc.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 150.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 1825 to USD 2200.
  • Venture Global, Inc.: TPH&Co. maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 8 to USD 17.