  • Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 60.
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation: Grupo Santander upgrades to outperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 57 to USD 56.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform with a target price of USD 120.
  • Truist Financial Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 52.
  • Unity Software Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 59.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 40.
  • Centene Corporation: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 36.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 245.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 58.
  • Monday.com Ltd.: Tigress Financial Partners maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 450 to USD 310.
  • Mongodb, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 395 to USD 495.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1385 to USD 115.
  • Oracle Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 355 to USD 270.
  • Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Baird maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 198 to USD 291.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 30.