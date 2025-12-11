- Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 60.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation: Grupo Santander upgrades to outperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 57 to USD 56.
- Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform with a target price of USD 120.
- Truist Financial Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 52.
- Unity Software Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 59.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 40.
- Centene Corporation: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 36.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 245.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 58.
- Monday.com Ltd.: Tigress Financial Partners maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 450 to USD 310.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 395 to USD 495.
- Netflix, Inc.: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1385 to USD 115.
- Oracle Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 355 to USD 270.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Baird maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 198 to USD 291.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 30.
Analyst recommendations: Centene, Knight-Swift, MongoDB, Netflix, Oracle…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/11/2025 at 05:01 am EST