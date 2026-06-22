North America:

  • Chevron signs a 20-year natural-gas power supply deal with Microsoft for a proposed West Texas data center.
  • AbbVie plans to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for $10.9 billion in cash to expand its immunology and inflammation portfolio.
  • SpaceX achieves a record $75 billion IPO, pushing its valuation beyond $2 trillion and driving significant retail and options trading activity.
  • Merck reports its Phase 3 ulcerative colitis study met primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating the efficacy of tulisokibart.
  • Bank of America projects a 75-basis-point hike in U.S. federal funds rates in 2026, reflecting a hawkish outlook due to strong economic data.
  • Regenxbio shares rise 12% after the FDA reverses its rejection of the company's Navsunli gene therapy for Hunter syndrome.
  • Lime seeks up to a $1.66 billion valuation and plans to raise up to $180.9 million in its U.S. IPO, with Uber as an anchor investor.

Europe:

  • CRH will acquire Arcosa for $8.5 billion in an all-cash deal, offering $150 per share.
  • Babcock International reports year-end results with 8% revenue growth, a 15% dividend increase to 7.5p per share, and maintains its 2027 outlook.
  • Danone completes the acquisition of Australia's MADE Group and buys the remaining 49% stake in its joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia.
  • Nordex secures 484 MW of U.S. wind turbine orders, driving significant share price gains and strengthening its market presence in the region.
  • Commerzbank will see the German federal government retain its 12% stake, blocking a UniCredit-led delisting or squeeze-out.
  • OHB raises $586 million through a discounted share issuance to fund production, acquisitions, and launch-vehicle investments.
  • Macquarie Group and Asterion Industrial Partners have invested an additional GBP300 million in Southern Water.
  • Nederman acquires Australian distributor Fume & Dust Control to strengthen its presence in Queensland.

Rest of World:

  • SK Hynix overtakes Samsung Electronics to become South Korea's most valuable company, driven by an AI-fueled boom in high-bandwidth memory chips.
  • Singapore Airlines plans to issue its first five-year offshore yuan bond to fund aircraft purchases, refinancing, and working capital.