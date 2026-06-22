Global markets live: Chevron, AbbVie, SpaceX, Bank of America, CRH…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Chevron signs a 20-year natural-gas power supply deal with Microsoft for a proposed West Texas data center.

AbbVie plans to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for $10.9 billion in cash to expand its immunology and inflammation portfolio.

SpaceX achieves a record $75 billion IPO, pushing its valuation beyond $2 trillion and driving significant retail and options trading activity.

Merck reports its Phase 3 ulcerative colitis study met primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating the efficacy of tulisokibart.

Bank of America projects a 75-basis-point hike in U.S. federal funds rates in 2026, reflecting a hawkish outlook due to strong economic data.

Regenxbio shares rise 12% after the FDA reverses its rejection of the company's Navsunli gene therapy for Hunter syndrome.

Lime seeks up to a $1.66 billion valuation and plans to raise up to $180.9 million in its U.S. IPO, with Uber as an anchor investor. Europe: CRH will acquire Arcosa for $8.5 billion in an all-cash deal, offering $150 per share.

Babcock International reports year-end results with 8% revenue growth, a 15% dividend increase to 7.5p per share, and maintains its 2027 outlook.

Danone completes the acquisition of Australia's MADE Group and buys the remaining 49% stake in its joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia.

Nordex secures 484 MW of U.S. wind turbine orders, driving significant share price gains and strengthening its market presence in the region.

Commerzbank will see the German federal government retain its 12% stake, blocking a UniCredit-led delisting or squeeze-out.

OHB raises $586 million through a discounted share issuance to fund production, acquisitions, and launch-vehicle investments.

Macquarie Group and Asterion Industrial Partners have invested an additional GBP300 million in Southern Water.

Nederman acquires Australian distributor Fume & Dust Control to strengthen its presence in Queensland. Rest of World: SK Hynix overtakes Samsung Electronics to become South Korea's most valuable company, driven by an AI-fueled boom in high-bandwidth memory chips.

Singapore Airlines plans to issue its first five-year offshore yuan bond to fund aircraft purchases, refinancing, and working capital.