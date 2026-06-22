Global markets live: Chevron, AbbVie, SpaceX, Bank of America, CRH…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Chevron signs a 20-year natural-gas power supply deal with Microsoft for a proposed West Texas data center.
- AbbVie plans to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for $10.9 billion in cash to expand its immunology and inflammation portfolio.
- SpaceX achieves a record $75 billion IPO, pushing its valuation beyond $2 trillion and driving significant retail and options trading activity.
- Merck reports its Phase 3 ulcerative colitis study met primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating the efficacy of tulisokibart.
- Bank of America projects a 75-basis-point hike in U.S. federal funds rates in 2026, reflecting a hawkish outlook due to strong economic data.
- Regenxbio shares rise 12% after the FDA reverses its rejection of the company's Navsunli gene therapy for Hunter syndrome.
- Lime seeks up to a $1.66 billion valuation and plans to raise up to $180.9 million in its U.S. IPO, with Uber as an anchor investor.
Europe:
- CRH will acquire Arcosa for $8.5 billion in an all-cash deal, offering $150 per share.
- Babcock International reports year-end results with 8% revenue growth, a 15% dividend increase to 7.5p per share, and maintains its 2027 outlook.
- Danone completes the acquisition of Australia's MADE Group and buys the remaining 49% stake in its joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia.
- Nordex secures 484 MW of U.S. wind turbine orders, driving significant share price gains and strengthening its market presence in the region.
- Commerzbank will see the German federal government retain its 12% stake, blocking a UniCredit-led delisting or squeeze-out.
- OHB raises $586 million through a discounted share issuance to fund production, acquisitions, and launch-vehicle investments.
- Macquarie Group and Asterion Industrial Partners have invested an additional GBP300 million in Southern Water.
- Nederman acquires Australian distributor Fume & Dust Control to strengthen its presence in Queensland.
Rest of World:
- SK Hynix overtakes Samsung Electronics to become South Korea's most valuable company, driven by an AI-fueled boom in high-bandwidth memory chips.
- Singapore Airlines plans to issue its first five-year offshore yuan bond to fund aircraft purchases, refinancing, and working capital.
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