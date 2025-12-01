- American Tower Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 203 to USD 200.
- Chevron Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 166 to USD 169.
- Crown Castle Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 104 to USD 101.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 105.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and reduces the target price from USD 172 to USD 170.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 280 to USD 284.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 670.
- Toast, Inc.: BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 40.
- Unity Software Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 48.
- Zscaler, Inc.: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 264.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): CLSA maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 230.
- Draftkings Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 30.
Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Crown Castle, Old Dominion, AMD, DraftKings…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/01/2025 at 05:44 am EST