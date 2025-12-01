  • American Tower Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 203 to USD 200.
  • Chevron Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 166 to USD 169.
  • Crown Castle Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 104 to USD 101.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 105.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and reduces the target price from USD 172 to USD 170.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 280 to USD 284.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 670.
  • Toast, Inc.: BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 40.
  • Unity Software Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 48.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 264.
  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): CLSA maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 230.
  • Draftkings Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 30.