Analyst recommendations: Chewy, CME Group, Ford Motor, Fortinet, Humana…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 265.

Chewy: MoffettNathanson LLC downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 22.

Cme Group Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 316 to USD 323.

Incyte Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.

Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 189 to USD 134.

Casey's General Stores, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 700 to USD 950.

Ford Motor Company: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 16.

Fortinet, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 104 to USD 154.

Humana Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 370.