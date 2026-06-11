  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 265.
  • Chewy: MoffettNathanson LLC downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 22.
  • Cme Group Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 316 to USD 323.
  • Incyte Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 189 to USD 134.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 700 to USD 950.
  • Ford Motor Company: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 16.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 104 to USD 154.
  • Humana Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 370.