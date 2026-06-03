- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 37.
- Fedex Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Mgm Resorts International: CBRE Research downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 50.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 670 to USD 540.
- Yum! Brands, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 185.
- Albemarle Corporation: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 153 to USD 192.
- Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 94 to USD 115.
- Dollar General: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 144 to USD 113.
- Flex Ltd.: Fox Advisors LLC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 200.
- Gitlab Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 27 to USD 35.
- Humana Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 288 to USD 425.
- Ibm: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 375.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 175 to USD 130.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 240.
- Medline Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 57 to USD 45.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 520 to USD 1050.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 335.
- Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc.: Autonomous Research maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 42 to USD 26.
- Sandisk Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1100 to USD 1750.
- Strategy Incorporated: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 224 to USD 163.
Analyst recommendations: Chipotle, Fedex, Yum! Brands, Dollar General, Humana…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/03/2026 at 05:35 am EDT