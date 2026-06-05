  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 35.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 525 to USD 720.
  • Fiserv, Inc.: BNP Paribas downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 55 to USD 46.
  • Versigent Plc: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 49 to USD 58.
  • Carvana Co.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 515 to USD 103.
  • Ciena Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 405 to USD 490.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 135 to USD 85.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 194 to USD 291.
  • Guidewire Software, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 220.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 86.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 161 to USD 113.
  • Okta, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 135.
  • Oracle Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 229 to USD 284.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 335.
  • Qualcomm, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 265.
  • Rubrik, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.