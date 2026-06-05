- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 35.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 525 to USD 720.
- Fiserv, Inc.: BNP Paribas downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 55 to USD 46.
- Versigent Plc: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 49 to USD 58.
- Carvana Co.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 515 to USD 103.
- Ciena Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 405 to USD 490.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 135 to USD 85.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 194 to USD 291.
- Guidewire Software, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 220.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 86.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 161 to USD 113.
- Okta, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 135.
- Oracle Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 229 to USD 284.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 335.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 265.
- Rubrik, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
Analyst recommendations: Chipotle, Fiserv, Carvana, Ciena Corp, Oracle…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/05/2026 at 05:49 am EDT