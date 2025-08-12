- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price reduced from USD 53 to USD 50.
- Illumina, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price reduced from USD 124 to USD 94.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy with a target price reduced from USD 111 to USD 63.
- Monday.com Ltd.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target reduced from USD 330 to USD 260.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 225.
- Starbucks Corporation: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 100 to USD 115.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the target price from 47 to USD 57.
- Arista Networks Inc: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 148.
- Block, Inc.: Macquarie maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 50 to USD 67.
- Doordash, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation with a price target raised from 192 to USD 264.
- Ebay Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 70 to USD 99.
- Fair Isaac Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 2097 to USD 1573.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: Melius Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 521 to USD 696.
- Monday.com Ltd.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 310 to USD 240.
- Unity Software Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 26 to USD 36.
Analyst recommendations: Chipotle, Starbucks, Block, Doordash, Ebay…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/12/2025 at 05:43 am EDT