  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price reduced from USD 53 to USD 50.
  • Illumina, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price reduced from USD 124 to USD 94.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy with a target price reduced from USD 111 to USD 63.
  • Monday.com Ltd.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target reduced from USD 330 to USD 260.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 225.
  • Starbucks Corporation: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 100 to USD 115.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the target price from 47 to USD 57.
  • Arista Networks Inc: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 148.
  • Block, Inc.: Macquarie maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 50 to USD 67.
  • Doordash, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation with a price target raised from 192 to USD 264.
  • Ebay Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 70 to USD 99.
  • Fair Isaac Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 2097 to USD 1573.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: Melius Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 521 to USD 696.
  • Monday.com Ltd.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 310 to USD 240.
  • Unity Software Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 26 to USD 36.