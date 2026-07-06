- Brown & Brown, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal weight and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 55.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight rating and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 91.
- Chubb Limited: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 370 to USD 373.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 72.
- Datadog, Inc.: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 226.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to outperform from strong buy and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 104.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 133 to USD 155.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 100.
- Lincoln National Corporation: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 42 to USD 45.
- M&T Bank Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 240.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 245.
- Pfizer Inc.: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 32 to USD 28.
- Regions Financial Corporation: D.A. Davidson downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 33.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains underweight with a price target raised from USD 75 to USD 76.
- Us Bancorp: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 450 to USD 640.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 520 to USD 645.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc.: Needham maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 600 to USD 750.
- Celanese Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 57.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 600 to USD 150.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 130 to USD 160.
- Dow Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 46 to USD 33.
- First Solar, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 255 to USD 320.
- Illumina, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 155 to USD 200.
- International Paper Company: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 40.
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 64.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 350 to USD 465.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 127 to USD 156.70.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 380.
- Wayfair Inc.: MoffettNathanson LLC maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 77 to USD 43.
- Westlake Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 133 to USD 96.
Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, AMD, Dow…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.