  • Avery Dennison Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 182 to USD 195.
  • Citigroup Inc.: Punto Research downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 96.40 to USD 98.93.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 37.
  • Halliburton Company: Freedom Broker downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 32.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 263 to USD 280.
  • Us Bancorp: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 52.50.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 150 to USD 210.
  • Aes Corporation (The): Jefferies maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 12.
  • Amphenol Corporation: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 155.
  • Lam Research Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 140.
  • Lennox International Inc.: Vertical Research Partners maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 675 to USD 500.
  • Moderna, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 12.
  • Mueller Industries, Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 99 to USD 121.
  • Robert Half Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 29.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 159 to USD 124.