- Avery Dennison Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 182 to USD 195.
- Citigroup Inc.: Punto Research downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 96.40 to USD 98.93.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 37.
- Halliburton Company: Freedom Broker downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 32.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 263 to USD 280.
- Us Bancorp: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 52.50.
- Vertiv Holdings Co: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 150 to USD 210.
- Aes Corporation (The): Jefferies maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 12.
- Amphenol Corporation: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 155.
- Lam Research Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 140.
- Lennox International Inc.: Vertical Research Partners maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 675 to USD 500.
- Moderna, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 12.
- Mueller Industries, Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 99 to USD 121.
- Robert Half Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 29.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 159 to USD 124.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/23/2025 at 05:14 am EDT