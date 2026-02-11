Another One Bites the Dust

After software, it is now the turn of financial services to be hurled into the AI washing machine. The sector tumbled on Wall Street yesterday, dragging the broader indices into the red. Volatility remains elevated, with pronounced swings across a wide range of listed stocks. Investors are marking time until this afternoon's release of the monthly US employment figures, digesting a smattering of results from major European companies in the meantime.