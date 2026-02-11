- Arrow Electronics, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 167 to USD 182.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 230 to USD 260.
- Mattel, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 14.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 140.
- Radian Group Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 42.
- Entegris, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 111 to USD 156.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Stifel Canada maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 76.
- Freshworks Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 19 to USD 14.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 145.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 28 to USD 22.
- Hasbro, Inc.: D.A. Davidson maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 86 to USD 110.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 115.
- Lyft, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 28 to USD 20.
- Marriott International, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 289 to USD 348.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 600 to USD 460.
- Merck & Co., Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 86 to USD 120.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 350 to USD 450.
- Monday.com Ltd.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 194 to USD 115.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 32.
- S&P Global, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 675 to USD 530.
- Spotify Technology S.a.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 746 to USD 531.
- Teradyne, Inc.: DBS Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 330.
- Zillow Group, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 78 to USD 62.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
