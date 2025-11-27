Analyst recommendations: Cnh Industrial, Estee Lauder, Globant…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Cnh Industrial N.v.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 10.50 to USD 10.

Strategy Incorporated: President Capital Management Corp downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 309 to USD 192.

Estee Lauder: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 81.

Globant S.a.: Bradesco BBI maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 94.

Liberty Broadband Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 43.