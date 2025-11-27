  • Cnh Industrial N.v.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 10.50 to USD 10.
  • Strategy Incorporated: President Capital Management Corp downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 309 to USD 192.
  • Estee Lauder: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 81.
  • Globant S.a.: Bradesco BBI maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 94.
  • Liberty Broadband Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 43.