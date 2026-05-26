Analyst recommendations: Cognex, Marvell Technology Group, Palo Alto Networks…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 110.

Cognex Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 75.

The Timken Company: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 150.

Apa Corporation: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 57.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 103 to USD 172.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 320.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 60.