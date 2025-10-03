- Coinbase Global, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 325 to USD 417.
- Corteva, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Hf Sinclair Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 60.
- Instacart (Maplebear): Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 41.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 45.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight with a price target raised from USD 182 to USD 200.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 55.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
- Pbf Energy Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 24 to USD 27.
- Phillips 66: Morgan Stanley maintains equalwt with a price target raised from USD 128 to USD 140.
- Woodward, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 300.
- Aerovironment, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 400.
- Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 18.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 5 to USD 7.80.
- Coreweave, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 234.
- Corning Incorporated: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 74 to USD 90.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 17 to USD 23.
- Insmed Incorporated: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 142 to USD 196.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 825 to USD 1100.
Analyst recommendations: Coinbase, Corteva, PayPal, Coreweave…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/03/2025 at 05:02 am EDT