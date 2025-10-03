  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 325 to USD 417.
  • Corteva, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • Hf Sinclair Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 60.
  • Instacart (Maplebear): Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 41.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 45.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight with a price target raised from USD 182 to USD 200.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 55.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • Pbf Energy Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 24 to USD 27.
  • Phillips 66: Morgan Stanley maintains equalwt with a price target raised from USD 128 to USD 140.
  • Woodward, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 300.
  • Aerovironment, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 400.
  • Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 18.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 5 to USD 7.80.
  • Coreweave, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 234.
  • Corning Incorporated: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 74 to USD 90.
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 17 to USD 23.
  • Insmed Incorporated: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 142 to USD 196.
  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 825 to USD 1100.