  • Colgate-Palmolive Company: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 88.
  • Confluent, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform. 
  • Draftkings Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 53.50 to USD 44.60.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 413.
  • Fmc Corporation: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 13.
  • Intel Corporation: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from hold and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 52.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 21.
  • Otis Worldwide Corporation: BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 92 to USD 105.
  • Pepsico, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 153.50 to USD 160.30.
  • Rpm International Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 121 to USD 132.
  • Slm Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 36 to USD 31.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • Viking Holdings Ltd: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 66 to USD 78.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Seaport Global downgrades to neutral from buy.