- Colgate-Palmolive Company: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 88.
- Confluent, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Draftkings Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 53.50 to USD 44.60.
- Eaton Corporation Plc: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 413.
- Fmc Corporation: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 13.
- Intel Corporation: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from hold and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 52.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 21.
- Otis Worldwide Corporation: BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 92 to USD 105.
- Pepsico, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 153.50 to USD 160.30.
- Rpm International Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 121 to USD 132.
- Slm Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 36 to USD 31.
- Vertiv Holdings Co: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
- Viking Holdings Ltd: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 66 to USD 78.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Seaport Global downgrades to neutral from buy.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/09/2025 at 05:32 am EST