- Bio-Techne Corporation: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 73.
- Comcast Corporation: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 34 to USD 32.
- Fortinet, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold and raises the target price from USD 98 to USD 102.
- Honeywell International Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 240 to USD 255.
- Icon Public Limited Company: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 159 to USD 207.
- Owens Corning: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a price target raised from USD 139 to USD 188.
- Qualys, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a price target raised from USD 87 to USD 139.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 11.60.
- Tyler Technologies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from dropped coverage and reduces the target price from USD 714 to USD 435.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 317 to USD 414.
- Aerovironment, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 330 to USD 230.
- American Airlines Group Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 17.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 459 to USD 644.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 105.
- Kroger Co. (The): R5 Capital maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 76 to USD 60.
- Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 168 to USD 130.
- Qualcomm Incorporated: DBS Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 255.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 130.
- Sandisk Corporation: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1700 to USD 3000.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 11.60.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 165.
- Zoetis Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 150 to USD 104.
Analyst recommendations: Comcast, Fortinet, Delta Air Lines, SanDisk, Zoetis…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/30/2026 at 05:11 am EDT