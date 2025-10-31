  • Comcast Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • Fmc Corporation: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 41 to USD 16.
  • Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 640 to USD 700.
  • Roblox Corporation: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 155 to USD 180.
  • Sportradar Group Ag: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 31.
  • Sps Commerce, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 150 to USD 80. 
  • The Timken Company: Oxcap Analytics upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 85.
  • Twilio Inc.: Stifel upgrades to neutral from hold and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 120.
  • Alphabet Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 303.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.: MoffettNathanson LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 263 to USD 338.
  • Aptiv Plc: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 87.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 133 to USD 160.
  • Centene Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 24 to USD 32.
  • Cloudflare, Inc.: Capital One Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 234 to USD 288.
  • Comerica Incorporated: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 86.
  • Dexcom, Inc.: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 109 to USD 85.
  • First Solar, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 184 to USD 291.
  • Insmed Incorporated: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 225.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 225.
  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 820 to USD 1200.
  • Reddit, Inc.: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 280.
  • Targa Resources Corp.: Thompson Research Group maintains its not rated recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 191 to USD 141.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 402 to USD 517.
  • Wesco International, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 300.
  • Western Digital Corporation: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 97 to USD 180.