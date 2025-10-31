- Comcast Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Fmc Corporation: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 41 to USD 16.
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 640 to USD 700.
- Roblox Corporation: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 155 to USD 180.
- Sportradar Group Ag: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 31.
- Sps Commerce, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 150 to USD 80.
- The Timken Company: Oxcap Analytics upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 85.
- Twilio Inc.: Stifel upgrades to neutral from hold and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 120.
- Alphabet Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 303.
- Amazon.com, Inc.: MoffettNathanson LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 263 to USD 338.
- Aptiv Plc: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 87.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 133 to USD 160.
- Centene Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 24 to USD 32.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: Capital One Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 234 to USD 288.
- Comerica Incorporated: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 86.
- Dexcom, Inc.: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 109 to USD 85.
- First Solar, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 184 to USD 291.
- Insmed Incorporated: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 225.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 225.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 820 to USD 1200.
- Reddit, Inc.: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 280.
- Targa Resources Corp.: Thompson Research Group maintains its not rated recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 191 to USD 141.
- United Therapeutics Corporation: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 402 to USD 517.
- Wesco International, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 300.
- Western Digital Corporation: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 97 to USD 180.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/31/2025 at 06:01 am EDT