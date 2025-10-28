- Confluent, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to hold from neutral and raises the target price from USD 21 to USD 25.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 456 to USD 706.
- Fox Corporation: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 66 to USD 97.
- Oracle Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd downgrades to sell from hold and reduces the target price from USD 298 to USD 243.
- Selective Insurance Group, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 81.
- Amkor Technology, Inc.: D.A. Davidson maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 30 to USD 40.
- Apple Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 280.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 70.
- F5, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 355 to USD 277.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 80.
- Netflix, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 833 to USD 1084.
- Nextracker Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 109.
- Rambus Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 115.