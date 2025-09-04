Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Published on 09/04/2025 at 05:59 am EDT

Copart, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 62.

Kilroy Realty Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 43.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 210.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 809.

Workday Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from buy and reduces the target price from USD 297 to USD 274.70.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 165.

Lucid Group, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 2.20 to USD 22.

Macy's, Inc.: Telsey Advisory Group maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 17.