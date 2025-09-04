Copart, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 62.
Kilroy Realty Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 43.
Leidos Holdings, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 210.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 809.
Workday Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from buy and reduces the target price from USD 297 to USD 274.70.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 165.
Lucid Group, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 2.20 to USD 22.
Macy's, Inc.: Telsey Advisory Group maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 17.