- Analog Devices, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to outperform from buy and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 258.
- Bio-Techne Corporation: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 70.
- Coreweave, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 158 to USD 180.
- Coty Inc.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 6.50 to USD 4.25.
- Extra Space Storage Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 169 to USD 146.
- Icon Public Limited Company: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 200.
- Kilroy Realty Corporation: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a target price of USD 33.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 75.
- Snap Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 8.90.
- Truist Financial Corporation: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 47.
- Westlake Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 94.50 to USD 91.10.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Guotai Haitong Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 199.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 358.20 to USD 229.
- Estee Lauder: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 90.
- Globant S.a.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 80.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 134 to USD 99.
- Match Group, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 34.30 to USD 41.50.
- Toll Brothers, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160.
Analyst recommendations: Coreweave, Coty, Marvell, Snap, AMD…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/21/2025 at 05:49 am EDT