  • Analog Devices, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to outperform from buy and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 258.
  • Bio-Techne Corporation: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 70.
  • Coreweave, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 158 to USD 180.
  • Coty Inc.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 6.50 to USD 4.25.
  • Extra Space Storage Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 169 to USD 146.
  • Icon Public Limited Company: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 200.
  • Kilroy Realty Corporation: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a target price of USD 33.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 75.
  • Snap Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 8.90.
  • Truist Financial Corporation: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 47.
  • Westlake Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 94.50 to USD 91.10.
  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Guotai Haitong Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 199.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 358.20 to USD 229.
  • Estee Lauder: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 90.
  • Globant S.a.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 80.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 134 to USD 99.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 75.
  • Match Group, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 34.30 to USD 41.50.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160.