  • Cintas Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 177 to USD 184.
  • Coreweave, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 135 to USD 110.
  • Duolingo, Inc.: Sealand Securities downgrades to add from buy.
  • Qorvo, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 75 to USD 93.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 162 to USD 179.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 73.
  • The Mosaic Company: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 37 to USD 26.
  • Aercap Holdings N.v.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 150.
  • Ast Spacemobile, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 59 to USD 81.
  • Bellring Brands, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 43.
  • Ciena Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 200.
  • Expedia Group, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 206 to USD 281.
  • Instacart (Maplebear): Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 50.
  • Lyft, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 23.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 280.
  • Monday.com Ltd.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 258 to USD 202.
  • Owens Corning: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 157 to USD 113.
  • Qualcomm, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 195.
  • Rocket Lab Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd.: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 29.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 102 to USD 314.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 340.
  • Tempus Ai, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 80.
  • U-Haul Holding Company: Thompson Research Group maintains its not rated recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 123 to USD 98.