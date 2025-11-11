- Cintas Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 177 to USD 184.
- Coreweave, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 135 to USD 110.
- Duolingo, Inc.: Sealand Securities downgrades to add from buy.
- Qorvo, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 75 to USD 93.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 162 to USD 179.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 73.
- The Mosaic Company: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 37 to USD 26.
- Aercap Holdings N.v.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 150.
- Ast Spacemobile, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 59 to USD 81.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 43.
- Ciena Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 200.
- Expedia Group, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 206 to USD 281.
- Instacart (Maplebear): Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 50.
- Lyft, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 23.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 280.
- Monday.com Ltd.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 258 to USD 202.
- Owens Corning: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 157 to USD 113.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 195.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd.: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 29.
- Sandisk Corporation: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 102 to USD 314.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 340.
- Tempus Ai, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 80.
- U-Haul Holding Company: Thompson Research Group maintains its not rated recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 123 to USD 98.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/11/2025 at 05:11 am EST