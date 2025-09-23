- Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 17 to USD 15.
- Antero Resources Corporation: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 39.
- Coreweave, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 170.
- Cyberark Software Ltd.: Citizens downgrades to market perform from market outperform.
- Johnson & Johnson: Guggenheim upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 167 to USD 206.
- Lam Research Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 195.
- Omnicom Group., Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 78 to USD 91.
- Onto Innovation Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 170.
- United Rentals, Inc.: Bernstein upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 885 to USD 1128.
- Vistra Corp.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 241 to USD 230.
- Ciena Corporation: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 152.
- Echostar Corporation: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 85.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 910 to USD 610.
- Kenvue Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 18.
- Oracle Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 246 to USD 320.
- Reddit, Inc.: Cannonball Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 244 to USD 303.
- Welltower Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 200.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/23/2025 at 05:23 am EDT