  • American Tower Corporation: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 260 to USD 220.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 79.
  • Corteva, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 70.
  • Crown Castle Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and reduces the target price from USD 113 to USD 112.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 130 to USD 175.
  • Electronic Arts Inc.: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 210.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 53.
  • Nike, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 90.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Banca Akros (ESN) upgrades to buy from accumulate and raises the target price from EUR 9.50 to EUR 10.50.
  • Aerovironment, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 389.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 285.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 270.
  • Apple Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 298.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 124 to USD 159.
  • Citigroup Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 105.
  • First Solar, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 212 to USD 260.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 51 to USD 70.
  • Insmed Incorporated: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 154 to USD 193.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Citizens maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 105.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 154 to USD 230.
  • Norfolk Southern Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290 to USD 354.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 73 to USD 56.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 22.