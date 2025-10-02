- American Tower Corporation: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 260 to USD 220.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 79.
- Corteva, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 70.
- Crown Castle Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and reduces the target price from USD 113 to USD 112.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 130 to USD 175.
- Electronic Arts Inc.: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 210.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 53.
- Nike, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 90.
- Stellantis N.v.: Banca Akros (ESN) upgrades to buy from accumulate and raises the target price from EUR 9.50 to EUR 10.50.
- Aerovironment, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 389.
- Alphabet Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 285.
- Alphabet Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 270.
- Apple Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 298.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 124 to USD 159.
- Citigroup Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 105.
- First Solar, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 212 to USD 260.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 51 to USD 70.
- Insmed Incorporated: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 154 to USD 193.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Citizens maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 105.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 154 to USD 230.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290 to USD 354.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 73 to USD 56.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 22.
Analyst recommendations: Corteva, Dell, Electronic Arts, Nike, Apple…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/02/2025 at 04:28 am EDT