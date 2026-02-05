- Corteva, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 77.
- Emerson Electric Co.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 164 to USD 170.
- Fox Corporation: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 75.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Baird downgrades to underperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 166 to USD 204.
- Snap Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 10.
- The Timken Company: Oxcap Analytics upgrades to overweight from market weight and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 114.
- Webster Financial Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 75.
- Zoom Communications, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 115.
- Alphabet Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 400.
- Amcor Plc: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 60.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 130 to USD 102.
- Bunge Global Sa: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 145.
- Coherent Corp.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 325.
- Davita Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 128 to USD 158.
- Eli Lilly And Company: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 985 to USD 1205.
- Gartner, Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 260 to USD 180.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 17 to USD 13.
- Idex Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 202 to USD 243.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 365 to USD 475.
- Merck & Co., Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 131.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 62.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 140.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 231.
- Teradyne, Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 255 to USD 341.
Published on 02/05/2026 at 05:48 am EST