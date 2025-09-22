- Crocs, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 75.
- Everest Group, Ltd.: Raymond James downgrades to outperform from strong buy and reduces the target price from USD 410 to USD 375.
- Albemarle Corporation: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
- Old Republic International Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from outperform and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 47.
- Xcel Energy Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 80.
- Alphabet Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 275.
- Intel Corporation: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 17 to USD 25.
- Ionq, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 100.
- Oklo Inc.: Wedbush maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 150.
- Pbf Energy Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 23 to USD 30.
- Lennar Corporation: Raymond James downgrades to underperform from market perform.
- Tesla, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 500.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/22/2025 at 05:07 am EDT