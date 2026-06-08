- Crocs, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 150.
- Cummins Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 565 to USD 850.
- The Allstate Corporation: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 266 to USD 242.
- W.r. Berkley Corporation: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 64 to USD 58.
- Alcoa: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 100.
- Broadcom Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 452 to USD 577.50.
- Fortinet, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 160.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 27.
- Humana Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 214 to USD 316.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 60.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 1220.
Analyst recommendations: Crocs, Broadcom, Fortinet, Humana, Micron…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/08/2026 at 05:47 am EDT