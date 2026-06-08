  • Crocs, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 150.
  • Cummins Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 565 to USD 850.
  • The Allstate Corporation: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 266 to USD 242.
  • W.r. Berkley Corporation: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 64 to USD 58.
  • Alcoa: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 100.
  • Broadcom Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 452 to USD 577.50.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 160.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 27.
  • Humana Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 214 to USD 316.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 60.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 1220.