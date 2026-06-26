- Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Bernstein resumes coverage with an upgrade to outperform with a target price of USD 155.
- American Tower Corporation: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from USD 195 to USD 205.
- Bio-Techne Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 73. William Blair downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Crocs, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 95 to USD 150.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 505 to USD 445.
- Essex Property Trust, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 320.
- On Semiconductor Corporation: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 110.
- Qualcomm Incorporated: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 195 to USD 265.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Bernstein resumes coverage with a market perform rating and a target price of USD 520.
- Acuity Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 315 to USD 390.
- Aerovironment, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 295 to USD 220.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 515 to USD 700.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 47.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 623 to USD 2021.
- Moderna, Inc.: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 69.
Analyst recommendations: Crocs, Dell, On Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Micron…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/26/2026 at 05:12 am EDT