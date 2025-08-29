- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to hold from sell and raises the target price from USD 385 to USD 400.
- The Gap, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to neutral from hold and raises the target price from USD 19.70 to USD 21.40.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc.: Citizens maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 105.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 155 to USD 200.
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 235.
- Elastic N.v.: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 121.
- First Solar, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 215.
- Globant S.a.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 100.
- Lucid Group, Inc.: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 3 to USD 2.10.
- Mongodb, Inc.: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 283 to USD 392.
- Nvidia Corporation: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 200.
- Snowflake Inc.: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 182 to USD 238.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/29/2025 at 05:03 am EDT