- Crown Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 115.
- Doximity, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 40.
- Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce and raises the target price from USD 296 to USD 319.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: China Securities Co., Ltd. upgrades to buy from dropped coverage with a price target raised from USD 361 to USD 805.
- O'reilly Automotive, Inc: Baird initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 96.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 167 to USD 205.
- Roku, Inc.: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 105.
- Vistra Corp.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 205.
- Alphabet Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 303 to USD 388.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 310.
- Atlassian Corporation: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 215 to USD 165.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 130.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 21 to USD 15.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: CICC maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 134 to USD 105.
- Datadog, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 150.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 54.
- Gartner, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 170.
- Hubspot, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 650 to USD 400.
- Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Craig-Hallum maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 280.
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 305.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.: Rosenblatt Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 115.
- Nextpower Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 128.
- Nov Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 15 to USD 19.
- Paylocity Holding Corporation: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 245 to USD 170.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 142.
- Ralliant Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 41.
- Reddit, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 170.
- Roblox Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 75.
- Samsara Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 37.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 135 to USD 231.
- The Hershey Company: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 192 to USD 250.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 02/06/2026 at 04:42 am EST