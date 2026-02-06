  • Crown Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 115.
  • Doximity, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 40.
  • Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce and raises the target price from USD 296 to USD 319.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.: China Securities Co., Ltd. upgrades to buy from dropped coverage with a price target raised from USD 361 to USD 805.
  • O'reilly Automotive, Inc: Baird initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 96.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 167 to USD 205.
  • Roku, Inc.: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 105.
  • Vistra Corp.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 205.
  • Alphabet Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 303 to USD 388.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 310.
  • Atlassian Corporation: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 215 to USD 165.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 130.
  • Blue Owl Capital Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 21 to USD 15.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: CICC maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 134 to USD 105.
  • Datadog, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 150.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 54.
  • Gartner, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 170.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 650 to USD 400.
  • Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Craig-Hallum maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 280.
  • Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 305.
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.: Rosenblatt Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 115.
  • Nextpower Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 128.
  • Nov Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 15 to USD 19.
  • Paylocity Holding Corporation: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 245 to USD 170.
  • Qualcomm, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 142.
  • Ralliant Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 41.
  • Reddit, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 170.
  • Roblox Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 75.
  • Samsara Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 37.
  • Silicon Laboratories Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 135 to USD 231.
  • The Hershey Company: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 192 to USD 250.