- Cubesmart: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 45 to USD 46.
- Fox Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 71.
- Lamar Advertising Company: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 160.
- Public Storage: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 349.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 450 to USD 635.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 530 to USD 650.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 72 to USD 55.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 764 to USD 191.
- Cvs Health Corporation: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 98 to USD 120.
- Fiserv, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 78 to USD 62.
- Intel Corporation: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 120.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 90.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 195 to USD 125.
- Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 172 to USD 124.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Itau BBA Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 1697 to USD 1243.78.
- Okta, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 175.
Analyst recommendations: Cubesmart, Fox Corporation, AMD, Crowdstrike, Micron…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.