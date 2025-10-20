- Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 225.
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 194.
- Qorvo, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 87 to USD 75.
- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
- Schlumberger Limited: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 41 to USD 42.
- Sempra: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 101.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 60.
- Choice Hotels International, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 124 to USD 99.
- Electronic Arts Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 148 to USD 210.
- Incyte Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 395.