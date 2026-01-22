A strange framework agreement to ease the pressure

"We had a close call, but you can now relax, even though we don’t really know what we narrowly avoided, how, or why, or even whether we truly avoided anything at all." That, in essence, is the summary of the critical day that was 21 January, when Donald Trump descended upon Davos to deliver a muddled lecture to Europe and the rest of the world. A chaotic address, it concluded with what appeared to be a climbdown from his territorial ambitions in Greenland and the associated tariff threats, in exchange for a seemingly satisfactory framework agreement with NATO.