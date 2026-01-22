- Chemed Corporation: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 550 to USD 475.
- Datadog, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 205 to USD 160.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 24 to USD 30.
- Qiagen N.v.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 54.
- Zoetis Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 190 to USD 135.
- Albemarle Corporation: Clarksons Securities AS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 220.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 270.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: D.A. Davidson maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 59 to USD 73.
- Coherent Corp.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 168 to USD 220.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Clarksons Securities AS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 73.
- Halliburton Company: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 30 to USD 40.
- Lam Research Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 265.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 400.
- Mks Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 265.
- Netflix, Inc.: China Renaissance Research maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1170 to USD 90.
- Servicenow, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 186 to USD 120.
Analyst recommendations: Datadog, Albemarle, Halliburton, Netflix…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/22/2026 at 05:25 am EST