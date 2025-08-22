  • Dayforce, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 28.50 to USD 26.
  • Sealed Air Corporation: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 35.20 to USD 38.60.
  • The Gap, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 24 to USD 19.
  • Coty Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 6 to USD 4.50.
  • Doordash, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 228 to USD 297.
  • Unity Software Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 21 to USD 38.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 202.