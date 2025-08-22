- Dayforce, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Franklin Resources, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 28.50 to USD 26.
- Sealed Air Corporation: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 35.20 to USD 38.60.
- The Gap, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 24 to USD 19.
- Coty Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 6 to USD 4.50.
- Doordash, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 228 to USD 297.
- Unity Software Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 21 to USD 38.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 202.
Analyst recommendations: Dayforce, The Gap, Coty, Doordash, Williams-Sonoma…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/22/2025 at 05:45 am EDT